NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and Warner Music Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Music stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to music, such as record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, or musical-instrument makers. The term is informal rather than a standard stock-market category, and these companies can have varied business models and investment risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

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NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.00. 1,420,272 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,086. NetEase has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Shares of TME traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,275,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

WMG stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. 1,272,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

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