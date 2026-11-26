Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, Dolby Laboratories, Warner Music Group, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Music stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that earn revenue from the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, concert promoters, or instrument makers. The term isn’t a formal stock-market category, so investors should check how much a company’s business actually depends on music. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.52. 13,420,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES stock remained flat at $104.26 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,043,561 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,430. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.99. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. NetEase has a 1 year low of $98.83 and a 1 year high of $149.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

DLB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.73. 1,116,251 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.79. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock remained flat at $32.46 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,913,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

NYSE:MSGE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 301,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.56. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $90.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

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