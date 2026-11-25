Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, Dolby Laboratories, Warner Music Group, and Zeta Network Group are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Music stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that earn revenue from the music industry, such as record labels, streaming services, music publishers, and concert promoters. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the industry’s business performance, though their value can be affected by factors such as consumer demand, royalties, and competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

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Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 7,974,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,804,285. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 499,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,107. NetEase has a 1-year low of $98.83 and a 1-year high of $149.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.19. The company had a trading volume of 439,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,462. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.79. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $48.26 and a 1-year high of $69.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Shares of WMG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 663,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50 day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $35.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Zeta Network Group (ZNB)

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $0.23. 38,946,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,573. Zeta Network Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $968.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZNB

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