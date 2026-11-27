ExxonMobil, Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Cheniere Energy, Phillips 66, and ConocoPhillips are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the oil industry, such as those that explore for, produce, transport, or refine crude oil. Their prices can be affected by oil prices, but also by company finances, production costs, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

ExxonMobil stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,478,525. The firm has a market cap of $653.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $114.61 and a twelve month high of $188.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $168.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,191. The company has a market capitalization of $417.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.92. Chevron has a 12-month low of $146.49 and a 12-month high of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

MPC traded up $15.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,151. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $161.93 and a 12 month high of $493.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

PBR stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.87. 19,834,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,239,996. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.41. 1,024,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,600. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.85. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $186.20 and a 52 week high of $330.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28. The company has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE COP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.84. 1,964,150 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,953. The company's 50-day moving average is $137.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.28. The company has a market capitalization of $161.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report