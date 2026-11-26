ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, Valero Energy, and EOG Resources are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of companies involved in exploring for, producing, transporting, or refining crude oil and related products. Their prices can be influenced by oil prices, company performance, and factors such as supply, demand, and regulation; they are not the same as investing directly in oil. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

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ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,532,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,072,474. The company has a market capitalization of $645.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $188.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $211.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,365,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,663,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.92. Chevron has a 1 year low of $146.49 and a 1 year high of $236.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.14. 5,852,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,435. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $154.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average is $124.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.60. 2,275,771 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,006. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $161.93 and a 12-month high of $493.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $419.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

PSX stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $236.36. 3,155,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,710. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $299.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.28. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Valero Energy (VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,304,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,268. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $159.90 and a 12 month high of $461.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

EOG Resources (EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

EOG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.49. 4,687,524 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.49. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $165.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

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