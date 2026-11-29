Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Insmed, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., and Gilead Sciences are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, manufacture, or sell prescription and other medicines. For investors, their value can be influenced by drug-trial results, regulatory approvals, patent expirations, pricing rules, and sales performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $1,392.38. 1,761,351 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,859. The company's 50 day moving average is $1,288.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,125.92. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $850.51 and a twelve month high of $1,475.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,160,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,899. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $190.75 and a 1-year high of $302.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.46 and a 200 day moving average of $244.02. The company has a market capitalization of $515.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $28.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.99. 2,130,854 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $525.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $412.27 and a twelve month high of $571.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Insmed stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. 6,172,136 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,009,463. Insmed has a 52-week low of $90.39 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company's 50-day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,486. The company has a market cap of $663.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $290.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE:MRK traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $141.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,196,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $348.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $156.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $177.59. 3,040,067 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,323,408. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $116.88 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average is $159.50 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

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