American Airlines Group, Honeywell Aerospace, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate passenger or cargo airlines. Investors may buy them to participate in those companies’ potential growth and profits, but their value can be affected by factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, competition, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

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American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. 32,202,793 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,340,000. The company's 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.45. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $18.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL

Honeywell Aerospace (HONA)

Honeywell Aerospace Inc. manufactures and supplies aircraft components, avionics, engines, and systems for airframe manufacturing, commercial airline, military and defense, business aviation, and space markets, as well as other markets in the aerospace industry. The company offers actuation products, air and thermal management products, auxiliary power units, cabin management and entertainment products, cockpit systems and displays, electric power products, engines, health and usage monitoring products, lighting products, microelectronics, navigation products and radios, recorders and transmitters, satellite communications, sensors, space products, terrain and traffic awareness, vehicle turbochargers, weather radars, and wheels and braking systems.

Shares of Honeywell Aerospace stock traded up $9.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,906,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,931. The business's fifty day moving average price is $160.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.03. Honeywell Aerospace has a 52 week low of $147.40 and a 52 week high of $297.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HONA

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.11. 2,235,219 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,687. United Airlines has a one year low of $84.64 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.34. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAL

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