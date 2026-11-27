Vertex Pharmaceuticals, AbbVie, Insmed, Moderna, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological science to develop products such as medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and therapies. For investors, their value can depend heavily on research milestones, clinical-trial results, regulatory decisions, and the company’s ability to fund and commercialize its products, making them potentially volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

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Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $32.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $532.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,429,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $412.27 and a twelve month high of $571.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $525.11 and a 200 day moving average of $486.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,263,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $280.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.67. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $302.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Insmed has a 12-month low of $90.39 and a 12-month high of $212.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $223.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,369,778. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.16. Moderna has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $280.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $212.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $8.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $990.78. The stock had a trading volume of 271,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $841.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $591.52 and a 1 year high of $991.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

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