AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Insmed, Moderna, and Natera are the five Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological science to develop products or services, such as medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic tests. For investors, they can offer significant growth potential but often carry high risk because success depends on uncertain research results, clinical trials, and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

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AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,899. The stock's 50 day moving average is $281.46 and its 200 day moving average is $244.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.20. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $302.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $28.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $535.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,130,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $525.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $412.27 and a 1-year high of $571.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

INSM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,172,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Insmed has a twelve month low of $90.39 and a twelve month high of $212.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of Moderna stock traded up $6.11 on Friday, reaching $226.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,058,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,466. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. Moderna has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $280.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Natera (NTRA)

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.72. 1,919,673 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,086. Natera has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $437.41. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Further Reading

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