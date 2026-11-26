Diageo, UP Fintech, and RBB Bancorp are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” are shares of companies based in, incorporated in, or closely tied to China. Investors can buy them on mainland Chinese exchanges or through listings abroad, such as Hong Kong shares and U.S.-traded depositary receipts. Their rules, risks, and access can vary depending on where and how they’re listed. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

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Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE DEO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 902,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 52 week low of $72.45 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $92.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

TIGR stock remained flat at $4.30 during trading on Thursday. 5,555,243 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $815.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.65. UP Fintech has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB remained flat at $24.81 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 138,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $414.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.76. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.66 and a 12-month high of $28.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

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