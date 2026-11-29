Diageo, UP Fintech, RBB Bancorp, Regencell Bioscience, and China SXT Pharmaceuticals are the five Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Chinese stocks” are shares of companies based in or closely tied to China, including companies listed on mainland exchanges such as Shanghai and Shenzhen and Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong or overseas. For investors, the term can also include funds or depositary receipts that provide exposure to these companies, which may be subject to different regulations and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get Diageo alerts: Sign Up

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.70. 399,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $72.45 and a fifty-two week high of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DEO

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Shares of UP Fintech stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,240,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,137. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGR

RBB Bancorp (RBB)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.11. 84,687 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,873. The firm has a market cap of $419.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.06. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBB

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Regencell Bioscience stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 80,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,309. Regencell Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGC

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

NASDAQ SXTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.73. 110,613 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,167. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8,375,880.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $73.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9,031.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SXTC

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diageo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diageo wasn't on the list.

While Diageo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report