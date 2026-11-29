Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Ionic Digital, and Soluna are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business or financial performance is closely tied to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technology, such as crypto exchanges, miners, or companies holding digital assets. They are traditional stocks—not cryptocurrencies themselves—and their prices may be affected by both company-specific factors and changes in crypto markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,887,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 5.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,773,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,548,239. The company has a market capitalization of $850.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bitfarms has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $6.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business's 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $370.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.76. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Ionic Digital (IOND)

Ionic Digital is a digital infrastructure solutions and cryptocurrency mining company. We began as a pure-play cryptocurrency mining company when we were formed in January 2024 to acquire all of the cryptocurrency mining assets of Celsius Mining. From our inception, our core objective has been to monetize our portfolio of powered digital infrastructure assets.

IOND traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $55.01. 98,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50. Ionic Digital has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $89.36. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOND

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

SLNH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,274,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.07. Soluna has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

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