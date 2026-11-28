Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide products or services to protect computer systems, networks, data, and digital infrastructure from cyber threats. Investors often group them as a thematic sector, though companies’ exposure to cybersecurity can vary and their stock prices carry the usual business and market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

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Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $11.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.13. 5,330,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,820,726. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.08. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $139.57 and a 12 month high of $432.33. The company has a market capitalization of $302.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.50, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.26. 8,953,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,310,908. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $85.68 and a twelve month high of $286.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,287.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.50. 2,047,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average is $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Fortinet has a one year low of $73.55 and a one year high of $197.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

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