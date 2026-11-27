Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, and Fortinet are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide products or services to protect computer systems, networks, data, and digital infrastructure from cyber threats. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the cybersecurity industry, though their prices can rise or fall with company performance, market conditions, and industry risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

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Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $359.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,731,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,616. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $432.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a PE ratio of 587.98, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.24. 3,840,828 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,486,998. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $85.68 and a 52 week high of $286.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $245.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.69. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,266.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 85.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.19. 844,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,171. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $73.55 and a 52-week high of $197.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $159.16 and its 200-day moving average is $132.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

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