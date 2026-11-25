Adobe, DoubleVerify, Ziff Davis, Xunlei, and GameSquare are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or monetize content and services through digital channels, such as streaming platforms, social networks, online publishers, and digital advertising firms. For investors, their value may be influenced by factors such as subscriber growth, user engagement, advertising revenue, competition, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

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Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.27. 1,154,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,593. Adobe has a twelve month low of $190.12 and a twelve month high of $362.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

DV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.60. 1,205,482 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,894. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Shares of ZD traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 121,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,122. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.10. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

XNET traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 53,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

GameSquare (GAME)

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

NASDAQ GAME traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 104,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,777. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. GameSquare has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GAME

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