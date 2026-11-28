Adobe, DoubleVerify, Ziff Davis, Xunlei, and Townsquare Media are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that create, distribute, or monetize content and services online, such as streaming platforms, social networks, digital publishers, and online advertising firms. For investors, the term describes a broad group rather than a formal market sector, and these stocks can be affected by trends in advertising, subscriptions, user growth, and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

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Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,860. Adobe has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $362.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $241.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Shares of DV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,190,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company's 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

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Ziff Davis (ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

NASDAQ:ZD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.38. The stock had a trading volume of 296,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,959. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $60.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZD

Xunlei (XNET)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

NASDAQ XNET traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.24. 198,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.22. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $198.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XNET

Townsquare Media (TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers website design, creation, and development, as well as hosting services; and search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, and email and SMS marketing services.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 250,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,308. Townsquare Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $18.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSQ

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