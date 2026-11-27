CF Industries, CVR Energy, CVR Partners, and Lsb Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fertilizer stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, process, or distribute agricultural fertilizers and related products. Investors may use them to gain exposure to the fertilizer industry, whose performance can be affected by crop prices, farming demand, and the costs of energy and raw materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. 470,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $118.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

CVI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.48. The stock had a trading volume of 596,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,601. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $63.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Shares of UAN traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.24. 25,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,817. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.21. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 105,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,644. The firm has a market cap of $676.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.36. Lsb Industries has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

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