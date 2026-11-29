CF Industries, CVR Energy, CVR Partners, and Lsb Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fertilizer stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, process, or distribute agricultural fertilizers. Investors may consider them based on factors such as crop demand, fertilizer prices, production costs, and agricultural or environmental policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

NYSE CF traded up $2.00 on Friday, reaching $119.50. 718,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,864. CF Industries has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 885,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,357. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,084. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.21. CVR Partners has a 12-month low of $92.75 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200-day moving average of $121.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

Shares of LXU traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 185,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Lsb Industries has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market cap of $676.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

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