CF Industries, CVR Energy, CVR Partners, and Lsb Industries are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fertilizer stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, process, or distribute agricultural fertilizers and related products. For investors, they offer exposure to factors such as crop demand, fertilizer prices, energy and raw-material costs, and seasonal farming trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.55. 1,585,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,514. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 1,713,207 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,711. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Shares of UAN traded down $3.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.30. 96,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. CVR Partners has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

Lsb Industries (LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

LXU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.16. 654,362 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,372. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Lsb Industries has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LXU

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