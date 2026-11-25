Freeport-McMoRan, Newmont, and Agnico Eagle Mines are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies that explore for, mine, or process gold, rather than investments in physical gold itself. Their prices can rise or fall with gold prices, but also depend on factors such as a company’s costs, production, and financial health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

FCX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,453,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,953,425. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business's 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.14. 3,224,777 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,309. Newmont has a 1-year low of $87.17 and a 1-year high of $135.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,817. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $134.38 and a 1-year high of $255.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

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