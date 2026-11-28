Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, Masco, Medallion Financial, and Jewett-Cameron Trading are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Home improvement stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that sell products or services for renovating, repairing, or maintaining homes. They may include retailers, building-materials manufacturers, and home-services companies, giving investors exposure to consumer spending on housing and renovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

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Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $362.15. 3,194,630 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,164,044. The company has a market capitalization of $361.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $277.15 and a 52 week high of $397.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm's 50-day moving average is $319.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,305. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Lowe's Companies has a one year low of $178.45 and a one year high of $293.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $87.23. 765,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,801. Masco has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Medallion Financial (MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

NASDAQ:MFIN traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,920. The business's fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $209.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MFIN

Jewett-Cameron Trading (JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCTC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. 40,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCTC

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