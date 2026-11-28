Caterpillar, Barrick Mining, and IREN are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies that explore for, extract, or process resources such as gold, copper, coal, and lithium. Their value can be affected by commodity prices, production costs, and the risks of operating mines. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

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Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $18.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $561.74. 2,015,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,838,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $695.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $798.92. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $508.11 and a 52 week high of $1,073.46. The firm has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $36.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,350,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266,739. Barrick Mining has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,525,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,258,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. IREN has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $70.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Further Reading

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