ExxonMobil, Chevron, Marathon Petroleum, Phillips 66, and ConocoPhillips are the five Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares in companies involved in the oil industry, such as firms that explore for, produce, refine, or transport petroleum. Their prices can be influenced by oil prices, company performance, and factors such as regulation and global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

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ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,469,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,965,331. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $114.61 and a 1 year high of $188.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $653.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.79 and a 200 day moving average of $156.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,599,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,290. The firm's 50 day moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. The company has a market cap of $417.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Chevron has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $236.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

NYSE:MPC traded up $13.53 on Friday, hitting $359.80. 1,471,164 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $161.93 and a 1 year high of $493.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.23. The company has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of PSX traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,101,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.80. 3,098,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,331,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.50. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $154.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COP

Further Reading

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