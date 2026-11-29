Strive, Trump Media & Technology Group, and JOYY are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of companies that operate social networking platforms or earn significant revenue from social media services. Investors often evaluate them based on user growth and engagement, advertising revenue, and the companies’ ability to monetize their platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

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Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

NASDAQ:ASST traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,795,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,784. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. Strive has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 13.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Shares of NASDAQ DJT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 4,032,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,245,387. Trump Media & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DJT

JOYY (YY)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Shares of YY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 163,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,246. The company's fifty day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. JOYY has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YY

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