SpaceX, Boeing, and Rocket Lab are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that earn a significant portion of their business from the space industry, such as satellite communications, rocket launches, spacecraft manufacturing, or space-related services. For investors, the term can include both specialist companies and larger firms with space divisions, and these stocks may carry substantial risks due to high costs, uncertain demand, and regulatory or technical challenges. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

Shares of SpaceX stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.31. 51,364,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,677,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion and a PE ratio of 508.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SpaceX has a twelve month low of $104.83 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $146.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,274,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,229. The business's 50-day moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day moving average is $210.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Boeing has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,429,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,655,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.54 and a beta of 3.15. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

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