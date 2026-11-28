Invesco QQQ, Micron Technology, and Anthropic PBC are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that investors believe are trading below their underlying worth, often based on measures such as earnings, assets, or cash flow. They may have lower price-to-earnings ratios or higher dividend yields than the broader market, but those characteristics don’t guarantee the stock is undervalued or will rise. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

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Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $16.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $650.55. 35,503,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,741,528. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $705.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $683.07. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $555.60 and a 12-month high of $762.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ MU traded up $43.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $645.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,904,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,933,288. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $888.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

ANT traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.78. 143,747,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,110,176. Anthropic PBC has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Further Reading

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