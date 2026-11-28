Turtle Beach, Motorsport Games, and Alliance Entertainment are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Video game stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that make, publish, distribute, or support video games, including game developers and platform or hardware makers. Investors may buy these stocks to gain exposure to the gaming industry, but their value can be affected by hit games, sales trends, competition, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

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Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Shares of NASDAQ TBCH traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. 93,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.42 million, a PE ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Turtle Beach has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 41,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.03. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ AENT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 16,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,443. Alliance Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $240.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Further Reading

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