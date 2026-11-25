Turtle Beach, Motorsport Games, Alliance Entertainment, Allied Gaming & Entertainment, and Brag House are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Video game stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in making, publishing, or distributing video games, or in providing related platforms and services. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the gaming industry, and their prices can be affected by game releases, player demand, subscriptions, competition, and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

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Turtle Beach (TBCH)

Turtle Beach Corporation operates as an audio technology company. It develops, commercializes, and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, personal computers, handheld consoles, tablets, and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand. The company also offers gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, mousepads, and other accessories for the personal computer peripherals market under the brand of ROCCAT, as well as digital USB and analog microphones under the Neat Microphones brand.

Shares of NASDAQ TBCH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 129,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $278.90 million, a PE ratio of -311.84 and a beta of 2.36. Turtle Beach has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TBCH

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 66,996 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,577. Motorsport Games has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSGM

Alliance Entertainment (AENT)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Shares of Alliance Entertainment stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 22,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,589. The company has a market cap of $240.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.46. Alliance Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AENT

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AIFA)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

NASDAQ AIFA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.53. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIFA

Brag House (HODO)

Brag House offers an integrated electronic video game sports, or esports, platform designed for casual gamers and their friends to experience the fun, passion, intensity and excitement of college sports rivalries in an organic, inclusive and personalized gaming environment, while creating authentic pathway for brands to connect with our Generation Z (“Gen Z”) audience.

Shares of NASDAQ HODO remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 193,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $445,765.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of 11.38. Brag House has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HODO

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