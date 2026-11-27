Meta Platforms, Brightline Interactive, and zSpace are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Virtual reality stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that develop or sell virtual-reality hardware, software, platforms, or content, or otherwise have significant business exposure to VR. The term is an informal investor category, not an official market classification, and these stocks can be affected by VR adoption, competition, and broader company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

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Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded up $18.64 on Friday, reaching $628.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,082,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,979,379. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $779.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $672.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Brightline Interactive (BTLN)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Shares of BTLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. 1,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,176. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46. Brightline Interactive has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTLN

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Shares of zSpace stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,907. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.00 and a beta of -1.39. zSpace has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company's 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

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