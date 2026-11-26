IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Quantinuum, Quantum Computing, and Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop quantum computers or related hardware, software, and services—or have significant business exposure to the technology. Investors may view them as a way to gain exposure to the sector’s potential growth, though many companies are diversified and the technology’s commercial prospects remain uncertain. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

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IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

NYSE IONQ traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,941,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,725,052. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 3.32. IonQ has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $73.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NASDAQ QBTS remained flat at $7.00 during trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,270,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,896,958. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $32.39. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.31 and a quick ratio of 17.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Quantinuum (QNT)

Quantum computing is quickly evolving from research to early commercial adoption to address the insatiable need for computing power in the digital age. Even as classical computing continues to advance in energy-efficient performance, the huge computational demands of new applications such as artificial intelligence (“AI”) are making it challenging for classical computing to keep pace.

Shares of NASDAQ QNT remained flat at $32.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,344. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.42. Quantinuum has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -43.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QNT

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

QUBT remained flat at $4.59 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,817,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,542. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 3.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. Quantum Computing has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. (HQ)

dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. dMY Squared Technology Group Inc. is based in LAS VEGAS.

HQ stock remained flat at $8.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 173,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,412. Horizon Quantum Computing Pte. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $446.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HQ

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