Viking, Frontline, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that transport cargo by sea, such as container, tanker, and dry-bulk operators. Their performance can be sensitive to freight rates, global trade demand, fuel costs, and other cyclical industry conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Viking stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.40. 6,718,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,912. Viking has a 1 year low of $65.65 and a 1 year high of $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIK

Frontline (FRO)

Shares of FRO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 2,062,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,168. Frontline has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRO

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

ZIM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $30.86. 2,026,159 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,936. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZIM

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