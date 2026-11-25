First Solar, Nextpower, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, SolarEdge Technologies, Sunrun, Enphase Energy, and Shoals Technologies Group are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the solar energy industry, such as manufacturers of panels and inverters, solar project developers, or installation providers. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the industry’s growth, but their performance can be affected by policy changes, interest rates, technology costs, and energy-market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.10. 1,492,272 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,760. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. First Solar has a one year low of $136.71 and a one year high of $320.95. The company's 50-day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. 2,553,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,062. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.08. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. Nextpower has a 1-year low of $63.16 and a 1-year high of $163.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

SEI traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.19. 1,599,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $86.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $19.59. 3,924,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,230,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,860. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.35. The firm's fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 2,929,223 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,528,100. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,222,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,474. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHLS

Further Reading

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