First Solar, Nextpower, Enphase Energy, Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies, and Array Technologies are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to solar energy, such as manufacturing panels and equipment, developing solar projects, or installing and operating systems. Their performance can be influenced by energy policy, interest rates, technology costs, and demand for renewable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

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First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

FSLR stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.16. 1,320,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,428. First Solar has a twelve month low of $136.71 and a twelve month high of $320.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXT traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,728. Nextpower has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $163.13. The firm's fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXT

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. 4,993,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,383. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (SEI)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

Shares of NYSE SEI traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 961,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $86.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEI

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 7,426,789 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,097,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.35. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SEDG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,270,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,748. The stock's 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $81.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

Array Technologies (ARRY)

Array Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells ground-mounting tracking systems used in solar energy projects in the United States, Spain, Brazil, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Array Legacy Operations and STI Operations. Its products portfolio includes DuraTrack HZ v3, a single axis tracker; Array STI H250 that delivers a lower levelized cost of energy with tracker system; Array OmniTrack; and SmarTrack, a software product that uses site-specific historical weather and energy production data in combination with machine learning algorithms to identify the optimal position for a solar array in real time to enhance energy production.

ARRY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,591,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,336,323. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Array Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $677.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARRY

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