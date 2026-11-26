Spotify Technology, Franco-Nevada, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, Logitech International, Triple Flag Precious Metals, and Rumble are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” usually refers to shares of companies whose main business is delivering video or audio content over the internet, such as Netflix or Spotify; it isn’t a formal stock-market classification. Investors evaluate them like other stocks, paying attention to subscriber growth, revenue, content costs, competition, and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

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Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $616.95. 1,967,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,527. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $405.00 and a 1 year high of $635.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $552.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.03. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Franco-Nevada (FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

FNV traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $245.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,053,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,568. The company's fifty day moving average price is $243.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.77. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.34. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $285.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNV

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 13,420,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,037,962. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

NTES remained flat at $104.26 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,430. NetEase has a 52-week low of $98.83 and a 52-week high of $149.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTES

Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Shares of LOGI remained flat at $101.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 759,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,408. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.21. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $83.32 and a 12 month high of $129.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $100.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

TFPM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 806,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,655. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFPM

Rumble (RUM)

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUM remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Thursday. 4,764,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rumble has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUM

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