Deere & Company, Corteva, Valmont Industries, Gates Industrial, and CEA Industries are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in farming and the broader agricultural supply chain, including seed and fertilizer makers, equipment manufacturers, food processors, and crop producers. Their performance can be affected by factors such as crop prices, weather, input costs, trade policies, and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

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Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded up $13.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $654.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $660.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $455.90 and a twelve month high of $721.22. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. 13,082,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,743,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.58. Corteva has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $90.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $418.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,020. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $379.28 and a one year high of $585.71. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $441.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Gates Industrial (GTES)

GTES stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 818,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,160. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

CEA Industries (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

Shares of CEA Industries stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.08. 420,381 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54. CEA Industries has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEAD

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