Deere & Company, Corteva, Valmont Industries, Gates Industrial, and CEA Industries are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in farming and the broader agricultural supply chain, such as producers of crops, farm equipment, seeds, fertilizers, and food-processing services. Investors may use them to gain exposure to agricultural demand, though their performance can be affected by weather, commodity prices, regulation, and other industry risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get Deere & Company alerts: Sign Up

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded up $13.22 on Friday, hitting $654.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,307. The company has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $455.90 and a 12-month high of $721.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $660.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $616.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.26. 13,082,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,743,438. Corteva has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.78. The company had a trading volume of 79,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,020. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $379.28 and a one year high of $585.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $22.80. The company had a trading volume of 818,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,160. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $30.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

CEA Industries (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

NASDAQ:CEAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 420,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,156. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEAD

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Deere & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Deere & Company wasn't on the list.

While Deere & Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report