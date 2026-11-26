Deere & Company, Corteva, Valmont Industries, Gates Industrial, CEA Industries, CEA Industries, and Hydrofarm Holdings Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares in companies that support or participate in farming and food production, such as seed and fertilizer makers, farm-equipment manufacturers, and agricultural processors. Their performance can be affected by crop prices, weather, input costs, and government policy; they represent ownership in companies, not direct ownership of agricultural commodities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

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Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $641.95. 2,353,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,963. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $455.90 and a twelve month high of $721.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $660.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $615.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

CTVA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,438,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,886,380. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

VMI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 222,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,332. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $379.28 and a fifty-two week high of $585.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VMI

Gates Industrial (GTES)

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.39. 2,596,470 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,366. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTES

CEA Industries (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

CEAD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 718,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.54. CEA Industries has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEAD

CEA Industries (BNC)

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

CEA Industries stock remained flat at $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 717,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,078. The company has a market capitalization of $148.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.61. CEA Industries has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNC

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.56 on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 46,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,426. The company's fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.53. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HYFM

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