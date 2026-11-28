Monolithic Power Systems, AutoZone, and O'Reilly Automotive are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in making, supplying, or selling vehicles, including automakers, parts manufacturers, and some electric-vehicle companies. For investors, these stocks may be influenced by vehicle demand, production costs, supply-chain conditions, interest rates, and shifts in technology or regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

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Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $56.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,251.38. 585,630 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,869. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $894.39 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,298.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.34.

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AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,399.21. 75,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,103. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $3,094.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,226.10. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,730.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3,996.25. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.97. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,488,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,345. O'Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

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