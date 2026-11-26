Insmed, AbbVie, Amgen, Moderna, Gilead Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological science to develop products or technologies, such as medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic tests. For investors, they can offer growth potential but often carry higher risk because a company’s prospects may depend on clinical-trial results, regulatory approval, and funding. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

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Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

INSM stock remained flat at $170.31 during trading on Thursday. 31,390,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,233,358. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 0.83. Insmed has a one year low of $90.39 and a one year high of $212.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $294.50. 6,163,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,714. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $302.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $280.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

NASDAQ:AMGN remained flat at $469.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,391,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,370. Amgen has a one year low of $312.39 and a one year high of $483.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $253.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $435.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

MRNA stock remained flat at $220.84 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,794,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 1.16. Moderna has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $280.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $212.36 and its 200-day moving average is $103.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

GILD remained flat at $176.74 on Thursday. 6,200,153 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.85. The company has a market cap of $219.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.35. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $116.88 and a one year high of $179.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX remained flat at $564.12 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $412.27 and a 52-week high of $571.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.55. The stock has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

NASDAQ REGN remained flat at $981.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 854,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $841.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $591.52 and a 12 month high of $991.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REGN

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