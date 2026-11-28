AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Insmed, Moderna, Natera, Gilead Sciences, and Amgen are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use biological science to develop medicines, therapies, diagnostics, or other health-related products. For investors, their value can depend heavily on research results, clinical-trial outcomes, regulatory approvals, and a company’s ability to fund development, making them potentially high-risk and volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

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AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

AbbVie stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $291.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,160,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,899. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.02. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $190.75 and a twelve month high of $302.98. The firm has a market cap of $515.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $28.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.99. 2,130,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,660. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $412.27 and a 1-year high of $571.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $525.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

INSM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $170.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,172,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average of $122.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83. Insmed has a one year low of $90.39 and a one year high of $212.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.94. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,058,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.97. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $280.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Natera (NTRA)

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $302.72. 1,919,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,086. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.55 and a beta of 1.55. Natera has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $437.41. The company's 50-day moving average price is $371.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,408. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68. The firm's fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.47. 1,127,617 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,252. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $437.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amgen has a 52 week low of $312.39 and a 52 week high of $483.99. The company has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Further Reading

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