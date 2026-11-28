Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, TC Energy, and Canadian National Railway are the five Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies based in Canada or listed on Canadian exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, that investors can buy and sell. They can provide exposure to Canadian businesses and sectors, and their returns may be affected by company performance, market conditions, and currency movements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

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Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 2,968,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $56.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $93.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,258. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,913,103. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Celsius has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TC Energy stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 839,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,345. The company's fifty day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.64. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $71.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRP

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE CNI traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $126.04. The stock had a trading volume of 420,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,052. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $94.06 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day moving average of $117.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

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