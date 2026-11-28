Galaxy Digital, Bitfarms, HIVE Digital Technologies, Ionic Digital, Soluna, Digi Power X, and Bgin Blockchain are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses or assets are closely tied to cryptocurrencies, such as crypto exchanges, miners, or companies that hold digital assets. They trade on stock markets like other shares, and their prices may be affected by cryptocurrency prices as well as the companies’ performance and broader market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

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Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $11.70. 6,887,658 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,732,972. Galaxy Digital has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 5.38. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLXY

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of Bitfarms stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,773,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,548,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $850.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 3.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BITF

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE Digital Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208,210. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $370.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIVE

Ionic Digital (IOND)

Ionic Digital is a digital infrastructure solutions and cryptocurrency mining company. We began as a pure-play cryptocurrency mining company when we were formed in January 2024 to acquire all of the cryptocurrency mining assets of Celsius Mining. From our inception, our core objective has been to monetize our portfolio of powered digital infrastructure assets.

Shares of IOND traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,306. Ionic Digital has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -60.45. The company's fifty day moving average price is $69.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IOND

Soluna (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

Soluna stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,274,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,313,814. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Soluna has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLNH

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGXX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.91. 1,052,565 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 6.31. Digi Power X has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The business's 50-day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Bgin Blockchain (BGIN)

Through our operating subsidiaries, we are a digital asset technology company based in Singapore, Hong Kong and the U.S. with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies. We were established as a cryptocurrency mining business in 2019. Given our limited financial resources at the time, we decided to focus on selected alternative cryptocurrencies as it was more cost effective.

Shares of NASDAQ BGIN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company's stock had a trading volume of 149,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,536. Bgin Blockchain has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BGIN

Further Reading

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