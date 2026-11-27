Rocket Lab, Boeing, and Axon Enterprise are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that make military equipment, weapons, aircraft, or provide defense-related technology and services. Their revenue often depends in part on government defense spending and contracts, but their stock prices can still fluctuate with market conditions, contract changes, and political decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. 6,639,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,453,551. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -140.22 and a beta of 3.15. Rocket Lab has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

BA traded up $2.23 on Friday, reaching $166.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,851. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average of $210.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $254.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $25.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $368.29. 531,627 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,970. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $289.68 and a twelve month high of $665.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $389.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

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