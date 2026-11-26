Walmart, GameStop, GigaCloud Technology, Pattern Group, ContextLogic, OLB Group, and WM Technology are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that generate a significant portion of their business through buying and selling goods or services online, including online retailers and marketplace operators. For investors, their performance may be influenced by online sales growth, profit margins, competition, and consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

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Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock remained flat at $131.94 on Thursday. 23,600,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,539,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 6,621,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,902. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Shares of NASDAQ GCT remained flat at $61.71 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 635,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,114. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.61. GigaCloud Technology has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

Pattern Group (PTRN)

At Pattern, we are on a mission to help brands accelerate profitable growth on global ecommerce marketplaces. Today, our proprietary technology and on-demand experts operate across more than 60 marketplaces to increase product sales to consumers in more than 100 countries. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points and sophisticated machine learning and artificial intelligence (“AI”) models, we strive to optimize and automate key levers of ecommerce growth, including advertising, content creation and management, pricing, forecasting and customer service.

NASDAQ PTRN remained flat at $19.30 during trading hours on Thursday. 695,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,797. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Pattern Group has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $29.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTRN

ContextLogic (WISH)

NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $13.16. 82,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,637. The business's fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.09. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WISH

OLB Group (OLB)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company's eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

OLB Group stock remained flat at $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,016,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,940. OLB Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OLB

WM Technology (MAPS)

WM Technology, Inc. provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 202,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,504. The stock's 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.04. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAPS

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