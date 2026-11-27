Walmart, GameStop, and GigaCloud Technology are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that sell goods or services online or operate platforms that enable online transactions. For investors, the term can include online retailers and marketplaces, as well as businesses closely tied to digital commerce, such as payment or fulfillment providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

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Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NASDAQ:WMT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,366,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,809,934. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.15 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,024,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,906. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.65. GameStop has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

GigaCloud Technology stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 421,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $67.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GCT

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