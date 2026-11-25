CF Industries, CVR Energy, and CVR Partners are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fertilizer stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute, or sell agricultural fertilizers. Their performance can be influenced by fertilizer prices and production costs, crop and farming demand, regulation, and seasonal planting cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

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CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. The stock had a trading volume of 600,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,692. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business's 50-day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CVR Energy (CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

CVR Energy stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 477,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,055. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $63.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVI

CVR Partners (UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

NYSE:UAN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $94.88. 37,440 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $92.75 and a 52-week high of $139.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UAN

Further Reading

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