Barrick Mining, Agnico Eagle Mines, Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan, Coeur Mining, Hecla Mining, and Pan American Silver are the seven Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in mining, exploring for, or producing gold; the term can also include gold royalty and streaming companies. Their prices may respond to gold prices, but they’re also affected by company performance, operating costs, and broader stock-market risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

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Barrick Mining (B)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX. In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Shares of Barrick Mining stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. 17,350,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,266,739. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Barrick Mining has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $54.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $12.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.30. 2,840,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.69. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $134.38 and a one year high of $255.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $180.90 and its 200 day moving average is $186.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $5.43 on Friday, reaching $106.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,446,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625,355. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.67. Newmont has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $135.29. The company has a market capitalization of $111.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.77. 9,192,664 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,276,874. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $80.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Coeur Mining (CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 21,317,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,918,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDE

Hecla Mining (HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

NYSE HL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.12. 21,983,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,213,876. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HL

Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

PAAS stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.98. 5,539,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,291,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.76. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $69.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

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