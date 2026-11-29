Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, UnitedHealth Group, and Insmed are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare, such as drugmakers, biotechnology firms, medical-device manufacturers, hospitals, and health insurers. For investors, they offer exposure to the healthcare industry, but their performance can be affected by factors such as regulation, drug approvals, innovation, and healthcare spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,392.38. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,761,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,859. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1,288.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $850.51 and a 52-week high of $1,475.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.88. 4,160,789 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,899. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $190.75 and a 1 year high of $302.98. The stock has a market cap of $515.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.20. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $281.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded down $28.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.99. 2,130,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,660. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $412.27 and a 1-year high of $571.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.50 and a 200 day moving average of $486.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $351.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,054,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,939. The company has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $255.96 and a twelve month high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insmed (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Insmed stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. 6,172,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $90.39 and a fifty-two week high of $212.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

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