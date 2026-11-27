Home Depot, Lowe's Companies, and Masco are the three Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies that sell building materials, tools, appliances, and renovation-related products or services. Investors often view them as a way to gain exposure to household spending on repairs and remodeling, which can vary with housing-market conditions and the broader economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

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Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $361.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.89. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $277.15 and a 52-week high of $397.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe's Companies (LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.00. 1,066,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.11. The firm has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Lowe's Companies has a 1 year low of $178.45 and a 1 year high of $293.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of MAS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.67. 764,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,698. Masco has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07. The company's 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAS

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