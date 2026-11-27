Amprius Technologies, QuantumScape, Lithium Americas (Argentina), Critical Metals, and Lithium Americas are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in exploring for, mining, processing, or producing lithium and lithium-related products. Investors use them to gain exposure to demand for lithium—such as from batteries and electric vehicles—but their value can also be affected by commodity prices, company performance, and regulatory or operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

AMPX stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,671,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $24.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 4,753,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,205,295. The company has a current ratio of 21.14, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 3,332,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Critical Metals stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 3,324,706 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,978,671. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Critical Metals has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Shares of LAC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,382. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $480.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

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